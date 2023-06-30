Employees’ union lodges complaint against PU registrar and V-C for ‘misusing police’s name’

June 30, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Salem

The Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) on Thursday lodged a complaint against the vice-chancellor and registrar of the university for allegedly misusing the police’s name to issue circulars.

The Union’s general secretary, C. Sakthivel, submitted the complaint to City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari. In the complaint, he had said that on June 26, the Periyar University registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel issued a circular, following the instructions of vice-chancellor R. Jagannathan, stating that students should avoid wearing black clothes, based on instructions from the police, during the university’s convocation.

Students, parents and social activists raised objections to the circular. On June 27, Ms. Vijayakumari and Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Sivakumar clarified that they did not issue any instructions, on the behalf of the police, regarding dress code. The same evening, the registrar announced that the circular on dress code was withdrawn, Mr. Sakthivel said.

Alleging that the circular attempted to create enmity between the police and the public, Mr. Sakthivel said it was allegedly planned by the University administration to tarnish the image of the State government. It also spread the wrong message and brought disrepute to the police department. Hence, action should be taken against the registrar and vice-chancellor, Mr. Sakthivel said in the complaint.

Police sources said the complaint was transferred to the Suramangalam Assistant Commissioner.

