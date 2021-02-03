Employees of public sector insurance companies stage demonstration

Coimbatore

03 February 2021 23:39 IST

Employees of four public sector general insurance companies staged a demonstration condemning the Central government on Wednesday.

A release said that the Joint Front of Trade Unions and Associations in Public Sector General Insurance Companies organised the demonstration as part of the nationwide strike at the Regional Office of United India Insurance on Dr. Nanjappa Road.

Employees from United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and New India Assurance also staged a one-hour ‘walk-out strike’ from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The strike was organised to condemn the recent announcements of the Central government including the increase of foreign direct investment in insurance to 74%, initial public offering for Life Insurance Corporation and introduction of the New Pension Scheme.