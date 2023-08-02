HamberMenu
Emphasise practical learning in schools, says School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Coimbatore

August 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Emphasise practical learning than academic knowledge, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told schools at a private function in the city recently.

“When E.V. Periyar visited this school, he mentioned that education should be given with emphasis on agriculture and industry. Similarly, I request the administration to teach beyond academic education and also touch upon practical knowledge,” the Minister said at the inaugural of centenary celebration of PSG Sarva Jana Higher Secondary School on Avinasi Road.

He stated, “Unique to any school in Tamil Nadu, Rabindranath Tagore sang the National Anthem here for the first time, even before it became the National Anthem.”

“It is school education that provides good manpower to the companies. I request that not only academic subjects but also subjects which take the students’ capabilities to the next level should be provided by all,” he stated.

He said, students must not be compared with other students by parents or teachers and lessons must be taught according to every child’s learning ability by teachers. “I see it as the duty of parents and teachers to identify and encourage their children’s talents,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

It is the educational institutions here that made Peelamedu notable in Coimbatore, he added.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and many administrators of PSG Education Group participated in the event.

