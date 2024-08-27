ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasis on export-oriented value-addition at Coconut Festival in TNAU

Published - August 27, 2024 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi (left) and Jelfina C. Alouw (right), Executive Director, International Coconut Community, at a stall in the university during the Coconut Festival 2024 on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The scope for coconut farmers in the region to derive optimal advantage of global demand for coconut milk was underscored by Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, during the Coconut Festival 2024 at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

The event was organised jointly by the TNAU, Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation and Coconut Development Board (CDB).

The Collector urged the coconut farmers to tap the utility of mechanised equipment such as harvesters, coconut peeling machines, and fertilizer spraying drones to maximise productivity and cut down costs, against the backdrop of shortage of labourers. TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi presided over.

Jelfina C. Alouw, Executive Director, International Coconut Community, delivered the key note address. Nitin Kathuria, Director, Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation; Kamatchi Chellammal, Padmashree Awardee 2024; Hanumantha Gowda, and Chief Coconut Development Officer, CDB, also spoke.

