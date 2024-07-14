EMIS data entry eats into teaching hours in Coimbatore schools

In the ongoing academic year, Government and Corporation school teachers in Coimbatore district have been tasked with juggling lesson plans and repeated data entry tasks under the Educational Management Information System (EMIS).

This persists despite the Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s directive to outsource human resources for EMIS tasks starting June this year. However, according to an official of the Department in Coimbatore, no school in the district has received additional labs yet.

The EMIS, introduced in 2018 to streamline record-keeping for students, teachers, parents, and schools (government, aided, or private), requires year-round data entry to maintain the database under various catgories.

In Coimbatore district, lab assistants have been assigned the task, but teachers say access to most EMIS portal features require the class teachers’ credentials, which are exclusive. “Lab assistants should be allotted separate IDs to access the portal, which requires an overall upgrade,” said T. Shanti, a teacher in Sulur.

The ongoing EMIS data entry includes new enrollment numbers, student transfer data and reasons, attendance, parental income and personal details, applications for new or renewed bus passes, home addresses, passport-size photos, applicable government schemes and competitions, scholarship exam registrations and health-related data for each child.

The portal has around 20 categories that require upgradation throughout the year.

However, this year, teachers face additional challenges as the department introduced WhatsApp groups for direct communication between parents and schools. This requires verification of each parent’s contact number with an OTP. “We visited parents during the summer vacation, and had to wait for their return if they were travelling,” said B. Tilakavathi, a middle school teacher.

Several school heads believe this step is unnecessary since most schools already have group chats with parents. “Digitisation and communication apps have been effective for nearly a decade. The department is trying to fix what isn’t broken,” said Senthil Jayesh, assistant headmaster at a government school in Pollachi.

Further, under the Samacheer Kalvi scheme, students from classes VI to XII receive six books for free each year. This year, teachers have been tasked with photographing the distribution of each book and uploading them to the EMIS portal.

“Amid this massive exercise, we can’t focus on our classes. We are given a week to complete each category, often sacrificing class hours. Closer to exams, we borrow hours from colleagues to catch up. Unless more assistants can take up the task, we do not see our job getting easier,” another teacher said.