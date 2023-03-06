Emergency room added to Thudiyalur UPHC with CSR funds

March 06, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Coimbatore

An emergency room at a cost of ₹8.30 lakh was opened at the Thudiyalur Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) here on Monday by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

The room in the UPHC of Ward 2 was build using funds from Netcon Technologies, a private company, under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, said City Health Officer Pradeep V. Krishnakumar.

Netcon Technologies, in a statement, said, “Though the centre is one of the busiest in Coimbatore with 240 outpatients, 15-20 inpatients and nearly 10 deliveries a month, it did not have a separate emergency room for fire, road accidents, CPR and first-aid. Hence, a 220-sq.ft. room was built with full infrastructure and emergency facilities.”

“Thudiyalur was added to the civic body in 2011 along with Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti, Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Saravanampatti. The population here also saw a rise. There is a mix of rural, urban and floating population here since it is on the border of the Corporation limits. Many accidents were reported over the years on Mettupalayam Road, especially on the stretch located in this area. So, Netcon Technologies came forward and we proposed this initiative for the UPHC,” the Health Officer added.

“First aid for minor and moderate-level accidents will be provided here. Those injured in major accidents will be taken to a government hospital nearby. Two doctors and two other staff will work 24x7 on a shift basis as of now. More will be added based on need,” he said.

Sources in the Corporation said proposals for lab equipment, medical items and infrastructure can be made and more development could be done if more firms came forward for healthcare. CSR initiatives focused more on the projects under Smart City, the source added.

Thudiyalur Inspector of Police M. Gnanasekar, Ward’s Health Officer R. Radhakrishnan and many civic body officials were present.