Elusive wild elephant Baahubali on the run

June 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Baahubali, the wild elephant that has been raiding fields in villages surrounding Mettupalayam, has remained elusive for the last few days even as the Forest Department has put in place measures to capture the animal and provide treatment for the injury in its mouth. The elephant’s movement is being tracked with the help of sniffer dogs and the department has brought in two ‘kumki’ elephants for the purpose. Though the tusker elephant keeps damaging the fields, it had not attacked any humans so far. The animal was found moving with a bleeding mouth through pictures captured with camera traps. The department is closely monitoring its transit routes to tranquillise and treat it, sources said.

Five detained for dumping waste from Kerala

The Madukkarai police have detained a driver and four loadmen for questioning after a lorry laden with waste materials from Kerala purportedly for dumping in a village near the State border was impounded by the residents. The lorry found to be laden with plastic waste was confiscated by the police. Driver Balakrishnan (55) of Namakkal and loadmen Hakeem (33), Kabir (49) and Hubaid (39) of Ukkadam and Ismail (34) of Sundarapuram are being interrogated, police sources said.