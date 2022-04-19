Elusive waterbird sighted in Nanjarayan tank

Ruddy-breasted crakes do not easily leave their habitats

A birdwatcher has sighted a ruddy-breasted crake ( Zapornia fusca), an elusive resident bird that is distributed across South Asia, at Nanjarayan Tank near here for the first time.

According to K. Ravindran, president of the Nature Society of Tiruppur, a total of 181 bird species, including this waterbird, have so far been recorded at the tank. Karthikeyan Elangovan, a member of the Society, sighted and photographed the ruddy-breasted crake on April 17, he said.

The ruddy-breasted crake is a small-sized wading bird that inhabits marshes, vegetated river edges, ditches and wet cropland. Its plumage is orange in colour from crest to belly and brownish in the back. It mostly feeds on aquatic insects and their larvae, molluscs, seeds and shoots of marsh plants, Mr. Ravindran said.

A senior birdwatcher from Coimbatore said ruddy-breasted crakes, though widely distributed, were elusive as they did not easily leave their habitats. This sighting is significant amid efforts by the Forest Department to declare Nanjarayan Tank a bird sanctuary, he said.