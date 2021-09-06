Elusive dhole found at Ukkadam tank bund

The dhole which was spotted by wildlife photographer and nature enthusiast D. Gajamohanraj on the bank of Ukkadam tank in the city on Monday.

Wilson Thomas

06 September 2021 23:39 IST

In what appears to be a strange sighting in an urban area, a dhole (Cuon alpinis), also known as Asiatic wild dog, was spotted on the banks of Ukkadam tank on Monday.

D. Gajamohanraj, a city-based wildlife photographer and nature enthusiast, spotted a lone dhole on the banks of the urban waterbody in the morning. Mr. Gajamohanraj had gone to the tank for birding and he saw a canine chasing crows on the tank bund.

“On the first sight itself I was sure it was a dhole. I was really taken aback as sighting a dhole in the heart of Coimbatore city was something strange,” he said.

Mr. Gajamohanraj took a few photographs and videos of the carnivore before informing the Forest Department about the sighting.

“I still wonder how the dhole reached the tank in the city. I believe it could have come through the tracks of river Noyyal,” he said.

Dhole is listed as ‘endangered’ species in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Independent biologist G. Sivasubramanian said that sighting of a dhole from very far away of their natural habitat was a surprise.

“It could have landed near the tank by accident or got stranded from its pack,” he said.

According to Mr. Sivasubramanian, Asiatic wild dogs roam and hunt as a pack. They attack animals like spotted deer and sambar. They are normally seen in areas with large prey base of these animals,” he said.

A senior official from the Forest Department said that the staff were sent to the tank to monitor the carnivore.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar also went to the location to observe the dhole which was seen on the banks of the tank in the evening too.

“The nearest forest area is located 12 km from the location. The dhole could have come to the place through streams,” said the officer.