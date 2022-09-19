Elocution contest held in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 19, 2022 18:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Several students took part in the elocution competition organised by the district Tamil Development Department to mark the birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on Monday. Collector G.S. Sameeran presented certificates to the participants at the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Ilakiya, a Class VIII student of Ramakrishnapuram Corporation Girls High School who bagged the first prize received a prize of ₹5,000, followed by K. Pooja, Class XI student of PSGR Krishnammal Higher Secondary School for Girls who got ₹3,000 cash reward.

Grievance meeting

The function was held on the sidelines of the weekly grievance redressal meeting at the Collector’s office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 38 petitions seeking free housing, 101 petitions for patta, 14 for employment, and 229 other petitions — totally 382 petitions were submitted to the Collector at the meeting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

District Revenue Officer P.S Leela Alex, Deputy Director Tamil Development Department A. Bhuvaneswari and government officials attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
M. Karunanidhi (1924-2018)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app