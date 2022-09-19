Elocution contest held in Coimbatore

Several students took part in the elocution competition organised by the district Tamil Development Department to mark the birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on Monday. Collector G.S. Sameeran presented certificates to the participants at the Collectorate.

M. Ilakiya, a Class VIII student of Ramakrishnapuram Corporation Girls High School who bagged the first prize received a prize of ₹5,000, followed by K. Pooja, Class XI student of PSGR Krishnammal Higher Secondary School for Girls who got ₹3,000 cash reward.

Grievance meeting

The function was held on the sidelines of the weekly grievance redressal meeting at the Collector’s office.

A total of 38 petitions seeking free housing, 101 petitions for patta, 14 for employment, and 229 other petitions — totally 382 petitions were submitted to the Collector at the meeting.

District Revenue Officer P.S Leela Alex, Deputy Director Tamil Development Department A. Bhuvaneswari and government officials attended.