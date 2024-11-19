CPI(M) calls for elimination of precarious mode of employment

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), at its district conference in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, demanded elimination of workforce precarity in the current industrial landscape of the district.

The party has called for permanent employment of workers as opposed to the precarious mode of employment in the form of contract workforce, outsourced and daily wage workforce. Each of these modes of employment rendered the workers vulnerable to exploitation, it said.

The party also condemned the acquisition of 3,034 acres of land for the SIPCOT’s land bank. Slamming the acquisition that is targeting lush cultivable lands, the party has called upon the government to instead use its own porampoke lands.

Among the demands included a halt to the alleged eviction of 165 people from Cauvery South Wildlife sanctuary. According to the party, the dependence on the forests by way of permits for grazing inside the forests must allowed. It alleged that the Forest Department was trying to eliminate traditional people’s access to the forests. The party also demanded that farmers farming on lands abutting the reserve forests be allowed to sink bore wells.

It also passed a resolution seeking the removal of wild boars from the schedule list of protected animals, and demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh for loss of lives from wildlife attacks.

The CPI (M) has also demanded the implementation of the Hosur-Krishnagiri-Jholarpet railway line that has been a long standing demand of the public here. Among the other demands were removal of the toll plaza at Krishnagiri, and preventing the loot of mineral resources by way of mining in stone quarries.

