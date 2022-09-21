Elgi to work with educational institutions in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 21, 2022 18:47 IST

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has launched a programme to collaborate with educational institutions and involve students in real time digital projects for its internal digital transformation projects.

Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi Equipments, told The Hindu that the plan is to start “Dojo digital innovation centres” in educational institutions and enable students to work on real time projects for Elgi.

The company rolled out a pilot project six to eight months ago in which students worked at Elgi. It was then decided to set up digital innovation centres at colleges. As a first step, Elgi has tied up with PSGR Krishnammal College for Women and set up a “GRG - Elgi Digital Innovation Dojo” at the college.

The company has provided the server, laptops and software tools at a total cost of nearly ₹21 lakh and the college has given space and a secure network connectivity. The students will interact with the Elgi team for all projects and they will get a certificate for the projects completed. They will work on reports, analytics, solutions, etc using artificial intelligence, virtual/augmented reality, and machine learning along with Robotic Process Automation. “It enhances their (the students) practical learning,” he said.

R. Nandini, chairperson of GRG Institutions, said in a press release that the GRG-ELGi Digital Innovation DOJO will showcase the effective implementation of a strong industry-academia collaboration and how it benefits various stakeholders. The centre will engage approximately 20 interns at any given time, the release said.

