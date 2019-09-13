Elgi to support Coimbatore Marathon

Elgi, a Coimbatore-based air-compressor manufacturer, announced that it would power the Coimbatore Marathon, to be held on Oct. 6.

The proceeds from the marathon will be offered to the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation to support cancer awareness, a release said. Along with the Coimbatore Marathon, the company’s North American unit will sponsor the Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure, a marathon for raising funds for breast cancer treatment, which will be held on October 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

Anvar Jay Varadaraj, Global Brand Leader, Elgi, said that by sponsoring the Coimbatore Marathon and the Susan G. Komen Race, the company re-emphasises its “commitment to causes related to cancer prevention.”

Elgi has been supporting the Coimbatore Marathon, at the global headquarters since its inception in 2013, said Ramesh Ponnuswami, Executive Director, Elgi Equipments and Race Director of the Coimbatore Marathon.