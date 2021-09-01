Elgi partners with NASSCOM to impart digital skills to employees

Coimbatore

01 September 2021 23:54 IST

Coimbatore-based air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments will impart digital skills to its employees across the country through a partnership with NASSCOM.

Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi, said the company has partnered with NASSCOM’s FutureSkills Prime initiative. Through this about 1000 employees of Elgi will learn and improve their skills in different digital tools.

“The purpose is to raise the digital quotient of the employees,” Mr. Varadaraj told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

There are different areas such as big data, IoT, and machine learning. The employees can choose the area relevant to their jobs and take courses, from basic to higher levels. The part-time programmes are offered free of cost to the employees and this will be a continuous education initiative for the employees.

“Digital technology is an enabler and skill enhancement should happen at the individual level in an organisation. It is fundamentally required that our employees’ digital quotient goes up. They should be exposed to the tools. We have a separate digital initiative that we are working on,” he said.

With these courses, the employees will get a basic awareness and they can take up certificate programmes too. “We are encouraging people at the highest level (in the organisation) to enrol and learn,” he said.

According to a press release from the company, Mr. Varadaraj had said, “We are committed to ensuring all of our employees are digitally proficient and conversant with digital technologies as we adapt to the future.”

Kirti Seth, CEO, SSC NASSCOM, said “This digitally ready workforce will be the key to not just exponential growth of their company but contribute to India’s dream of creating a trillion dollar digital economy.”

The press release added that the FutureSkills Prime is a platform built by the government and the IT industry to provide solution to challenges when upskilling people with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Big Data Analytics, and Robotic Process Automation.