Elgi launches new machines

Elgi Equipments, air compressor manufacturers, has unveiled its LD Series two-stage direct-drive, intelligent reciprocating air compressor with a Neuron XT Controller at INTEC 2022 here.

According to a press release from Elgi, the LD Series two-stage direct drive 10HP and 15 HP duplex controller versions have three intelligent compressor modes that customers can select based on their compressed air demand and utilisation pattern. Elgi has also displayed its range of EG, EN, and EV Series of oil-lubricated screw air compressors.

“Energy efficiency is a growing concern across the industry. Our customers are challenged by ever-increasing electricity costs, fluctuating market demand, and limited industrial floor space, causing them to look at competitive compressed air solutions that offer a lower total cost of ownership…The LD series range of 3HP to 15 HP direct-drive reciprocating air compressors equip our customers with the key benefits of high energy efficiency, industry-leading reliability, low noise and ease of maintenance.“ said Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi in a press release.

Elgi offers a range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-lubricated oil-free reciprocating compressors and centrifugal compressors to dryers, filters, and downstream accessories, the press release said.