Elgi Equipments sees market in pharma industry for its compressors

Elgi Equipments sees opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry for its compressors.

In a press release, Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi Equipments, said India’s pharmaceutical industry was expected to grow at 22.4 % annually, to US $100 billion by 2025, addressing over 50 % of the global demand for vaccines, 40 % of generic demand in the US and 25% of all medicine requirements in the UK.

“In light of the pandemic, India’s pharmaceutical industry has a tremendous opportunity to play a pivotal role in global healthcare. With growing FDA scrutiny, strict warnings over toxic impurities and delicate pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, the quality of compressed air meeting the highest standards, is of quintessential importance. On the other hand, continuous air supply must be guaranteed, since a disruption can lead to an immense loss of production. At ELGi, we endeavoured to address the needs of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in a new way. The ELGi AB ‘Always Better’ series is a disruption in oil free compressed air technology, and we are delighted to witness its growing adoption as the customer’s choice for sensitive pharmaceutical applications,” he said.