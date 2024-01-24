ADVERTISEMENT

Elgi Equipments hands over wheelchair accessible van to Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre

January 24, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Jairam Varadaraj (second right), managing director of Elgi Equipments Limited, handing over the key of the wheelchair accessible vehicle to Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan, founder of Ganga Hospital, for Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Elgi Equipments on Wednesday handed over a wheelchair accessible van to Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre based at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi, handed over the key of the van to Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan, founder of Ganga Hospital, in the presence of S. Rajasekaran, director of the hospital.

A release claimed that the wheel-chair and stretcher accessible vehicle with lift facility, which costs ₹41 lakh, is first of its kind designed and customised for spine injured patients and differently-abled persons in Tamil Nadu.

It will be used to transport the spine injured patients from hospital to rehabilitation centre, from their residence to the rehabilitation centre for undergoing physiotherapy, to drop the patient at the hospital or to their home, and for other services. The vehicle will also be used for the differently-abled for participating in sports events by transporting them to and fro from their home/rehabilitation centre to the sports venue. Six wheel chairs, one stretcher and two caregivers can be accommodated in the fully air-conditioned vehicle.

