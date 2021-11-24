Coimbatore

Eleventh mega vaccination drive today

The 11th mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Coimbatore district will be held on Thursday.

A total of 550 special camps will be held across the district.

A release issued by the Health Department said that the mega drive will be held at 366 camps in Coimbatore rural and 184 camps in Coimbatore Corporation limits.

The department has appealed to the people aged above 18 who are yet to have their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and those who are due to receive their second dose to make use of the mega drive.


