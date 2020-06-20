Eleven test positive in Coimbatore

Eleven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday. Those who contracted the disease included two persons from Sowripalayam who travelled from Chennai to Coimbatore on a SpiceJet flight on Friday and two women from Mylampatti near Chinniyampalayam.

The two women patients from Mylampatti have a cloth store at Chinniyampalayam.

Health Department suspects that the two cases were linked to nearby R.G. Pudur, which is now a COVID-19 cluster.

Excluding these two cases, at least 22 positive cases were reported from R.G. Pudur and Chinniyampalayam, all following the death of a 28-year-old man from R.G. Pudur on June 14.

Other cases were reported from places such as Annur, Gandhipuram, Big Bazaar Street, Raja Street and Chinnampalayam near Pollachi. The two patients hailed from Gandhipuram amd had travelled to Walajabad in Kancheepuram district to attend a funeral.

Another patient, a 60-year-old man from Madurai, came to a private hospital here for a surgical procedure.

He was found infected with COVID-19 when the hospital subjected his swab sample to a test before the surgery. As of Saturday, there were 89 active COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district.

The total number of persons tested positive for the disease in the district touched 255 on Saturday.

An Egypt returnee was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 at Udumalpet, Tiruppur district on Saturday, making this the first imported case in the district.

Health Department sources said that a 26-year-old woman visited Egypt in October 2019 and reached Kochi via Mumbai in a flight on June 16. From Kochi, she reached her residence in Udumalpet in a car through the Walayar check-post at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Her sample was lifted on June 17. Sources added that she was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old man from Andipalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits who tested positive on Friday was cross-notified to Chennai due to his travel history. As of Saturday, Tiruppur district has 119 COVID-19 cases, including three active cases.