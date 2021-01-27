Eleven persons injured in multiple collision near Gobichettipalayam

Eleven persons were injured in a multiple collision involving a limestone-laden pick-up van, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus and a lorry at Polavakalipalayam, near Gobichettipalayam, here on Wednesday.
The bus, with over 25 passengers, was on its way from Sathyamangalam to Erode while the van was coming in the opposite direction. Police said that at Polavakalipalayam, the van driver lost control of the vehicle, collided with the bus and overturned.
The lorry also hit the bus from behind and the impact stretched up to the van, which was damaged further.
Four persons in the van, including its driver Sabari and a loadman named Mohandass, the bus driver and conductor and five passengers were injured in the accident. While the 10 others were rushed to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam, Mohandass lay trapped in the overturned van. It took two hours to rescue him, after a crane was used to put the van back in position. He was then taken to the hospital.
Police said inquiries revealed that Sabari could have lost control of the vehicle as he was new to driving. Vehicle movement on the road was disrupted for two hours.
