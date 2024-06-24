Eleven months after new Rules notified, certification for electric fences nil in Coimbatore Forest Division

Nearly a year after the notification of the Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023, no farmer or people who own land close to forests have obtained the certificate of registration for new and existing fences in the Coimbatore Forest Division limits, according to the Forest Department.

The State government notified the Rule on July 3 last year and the Forest Department invited applications from farmers and people owning land close to forests, who want to protect their property with electric fencing.

As per the data shared by the Forest Department, it received a total of 46 applications in the past 11 months. In fact, majority of the 46 applications were received in the past three-four months.

“Of the 46 applications, the Forest Department has completed inspections for all the applications. Joint inspection with officials from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has been completed for 22 applications,” said District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj.

As per the rules, no person will be allowed to erect a power fence within five km from a reserve forest boundary, in or around his/her property, without getting the certificate of registration from the District Forest Officer.

The application process involves filing a total of five forms. The form 1 is used for applying certification for new electric fencing, following which an inspection of the plot is done. Form 2 is filed for the erection of the fencing. Form 3 applies to renewal of existing fences. The certification under form 5 is given if the Forest Department and the Tangedco find a fencing complying to all the regulations and rules.

In one of the meetings with farmers and other stakeholders regarding the implementation of the rules, it was decided that application forms for the certificate of registration would be made available in all panchayat or local body offices and forest offices. Several farmers, who attended the meeting, wanted the State government to provide them free fencing.

As per the rules, use of AC current directly to the fencing cables is illegal as getting in contact with them can be fatal to humans and animals. A battery-powered energiser of the prescribed standards should be the power source. The energiser should have certification of BIS-302-2-76 (India) or IEC 60335 or EN60335 (international).

The rules state that the energiser should be powered by a battery not exceeding 12 volts DC and the peak output voltage should not exceed 10 KV. The pulse interval in the fence should be in between 1-1.5 seconds and the duration of impulse should not exceed 0.1 seconds. In order to use AC current to charge the 12 V battery in the absence of solar power, an approval from Tangedco is required.