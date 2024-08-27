Eleven injured in collision between bus and mini-lorry in Salem

Eleven people were injured on Tuesday morning when a private bus and a mini-lorry collided near Devangar Colony in Mettupatti Thadanur.

The bus, which was en route to Salem from Harur in Dharmapuri district with over 40 passengers, collided with the mini-lorry approaching from the opposite direction. Among the injured was the lorry driver, Vediappan, who was trapped in the vehicle. It took firefighters two hours to rescue him.

All the injured were taken to Salem Government Hospital for treatment. The Karipatti police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.