December 03, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday arrested 11 persons on charges of assaulting nine migrant workers from Odisha, who work in a spinning mill at Samathur near Pollachi, late on Saturday.

According to the police, around 60 people from Odisha are working at the spinning mill. Five of them had planned to go to their native place on Saturday. As they were leaving the quarters around 8.30 p.m., they were blocked by a group of men, all from Tamil Nadu, who worked in another company functioning on the mills campus.

The men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, demanded the Odisha natives to give them gutkha. As the Odisha natives refused to oblige, the men quarreled with them. The security guards at the mill pacified the workers and sent the Odisha natives to the railway station safely.

After the migrant workers left, the Tamil workers called their friends over phone and asked them to come to the mills campus. They went to the quarters of the Odisha workers and assaulted nine of them, after breaking open the door and windows, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kottur police reached the spot and shifted the injured migrant workers to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi. A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by one of the injured migrant workers.

The arrested were M. Karunakaran (19), Navaneetha Krishnan (28), M. Deepak (24), V. Siva Ramakrishnan (31), R. Rajesh (32), M. Paulraj (23), Ajith Kumar (23), R. Jeevanantham (27), P. Sivaraman (24), K. Ajay (22) and Dhinesh Kumar (30), all hailing from places near Pollachi, on Sunday.

The police are on the lookout for two others, namely N. Sajith and Sudhan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT