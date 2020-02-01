Elephants leave camp after 48 days of rejuvenation

With the conclusion of the 48-day-long elephant rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, the temple and mutt elephants left the camp site on trucks here on Friday.

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Sevoor S. Ramachandran and Minister for Forests Dindgul C. Sreenivasan flagged off the trucks at the farewell event, a release said.

District Collector K. Rajamani, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone K. Rajamanickam, MLAs and officials from Forest Department and district administration attended the event. The State Government allocated ₹1,45,35,000 for the camp organised by the HR&CE Department.

A total of 28 female elephants - 21 from the temples in Tamil Nadu, five from mutts and two from the temples in Puducherry - attended the camp which began on December 15, 2019.

During the camp, the elephants were fed with green fodder and fruits in addition to supplements.

Walking exercises around the nine-acre site were conducted during mornings and evenings and foot bath using herbal preparations was offered to the elephants, the press release said.

Health report

Prior to the flag-off, HR&CE officials presented health reports of the elephants to the respective mahouts.

A box of food for the elephants during their travel to their respective locations were also loaded in the trucks.