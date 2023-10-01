HamberMenu
‘Elephants Forever’ exhibition in Coimbatore raises voice for national heritage animal

October 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors taking a look at the photographs displayed at ‘Elephants Forever’ exhibition at Race Course in Coimbatore city on Sunday.

Visitors taking a look at the photographs displayed at ‘Elephants Forever’ exhibition at Race Course in Coimbatore city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and non-governmental organisation ‘Osai’ organised ‘Elephants Forever’, an exhibition to create awareness on the national heritage animal, in Coimbatore on Sunday. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the exhibition at Race Course.

The organisers said the exhibition was held as part of WTI’s Gaj Utsav, Yaanai Thiruvizha in Tamil Nadu, a campaign being held throughout India’s elephant inhabited States for the conservation and protection of elephants.

Photographs of elephants along with information about them were displayed along the Race Course walkway to create awareness about the importance of the elephants in forest ecology, the plight they currently endure and about the need for elephant conservation, they said.

ALSO READ
‘Tamil Nadu committed to securing elephant corridors’ 

A 30-feet cloth banner was kept at the venue for the public to sign and register their support for elephant conservation. The public, who took part in the event, also took a pledge in support of elephant conservation.

WTI’s campaign coordinator Dhiresh Joshi, K. Kalidasan of Osai, Additional Director of Veterinary Services (retired) N.S. Manoharan, Coimbatore Corporation’s west zone committee chairperson K.A. Deivanai Tamilmarai, and members from Osai were present.

WTI, Osai and Visual Communication Department of P.S.G College of Arts and Science organised a seminar on ‘Ethics and Etiquettes of Wildlife Photography and Filmmaking’ on September 29.

