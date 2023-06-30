Elephants, deer rummage through garbage in dump yard at Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore

June 30, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The open dump yard of Somaiyampalayam panchayat at the Maruthamalai foothills is posing a threat to wild animals, as they are rummaging through the garbage for food waste.

After videos and photographs of wild elephants and spotted deer searching for food waste in the dump yard emerged, nature enthusiasts have reiterated their demand for the closure of the dumping site.

P. Shanmugasundaram, secretary of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, a non-governmental organisation active in Maruthamalai region, said the number of animals straying into the landfill situated around 100 m from the forest boundary for food waste was on the rise. As the dump yard, which is situated near Pothigai Residency, does not have a compound wall, animals enter the site easily.

R. Santhakumar, founder of the ‘Aaniver Organisation’, who had petitioned the Coimbatore District Collector about the illegal dumping by the panchayat in January last year, said no action was initiated by the authorities to stop the practice.

After waste materials such as masks, sanitary pad, plastic bags were found in the dung piles of wild elephants, the Forest Department wrote to the panchayat in September last year, requesting it to find an alternative land for the waste dumping, which should be at least 1 km away from the forest boundary. The letter said that animals such as elephants, deer and wild boar were getting attracted by the food and vegetable waste dumped by the local body.

“The Forest Department had also requested the local body to erect a compound wall around the dumping site to prevent wild animals from entering the site. Animals get attracted to the site as the waste is being dumped without segregating them as food waste and non-biodegradable waste,” said a Forest Department official who added that the issue has been brought to the attention of the District Collector.

Frequent incidents of fire at the dump yard is also posing a threat to the nearby forest.

