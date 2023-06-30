HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephants, deer rummage through garbage in dump yard at Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore

After videos and photographs of wild animals searching for food waste in the dump yard emerged, nature enthusiasts have reiterated their demand for the closure of the dumping site

June 30, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A spotted deer rummaging through garbage at the dump yard of Somaiyampalayam panchayat at Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore district.

A spotted deer rummaging through garbage at the dump yard of Somaiyampalayam panchayat at Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The open dump yard of Somaiyampalayam panchayat at the Maruthamalai foothills is posing a threat to wild animals, as they are rummaging through the garbage for food waste.

After videos and photographs of wild elephants and spotted deer searching for food waste in the dump yard emerged, nature enthusiasts have reiterated their demand for the closure of the dumping site.

P. Shanmugasundaram, secretary of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, a non-governmental organisation active in Maruthamalai region, said the number of animals straying into the landfill situated around 100 m from the forest boundary for food waste was on the rise. As the dump yard, which is situated near Pothigai Residency, does not have a compound wall, animals enter the site easily.

R. Santhakumar, founder of the ‘Aaniver Organisation’, who had petitioned the Coimbatore District Collector about the illegal dumping by the panchayat in January last year, said no action was initiated by the authorities to stop the practice.

After waste materials such as masks, sanitary pad, plastic bags were found in the dung piles of wild elephants, the Forest Department wrote to the panchayat in September last year, requesting it to find an alternative land for the waste dumping, which should be at least 1 km away from the forest boundary. The letter said that animals such as elephants, deer and wild boar were getting attracted by the food and vegetable waste dumped by the local body.

“The Forest Department had also requested the local body to erect a compound wall around the dumping site to prevent wild animals from entering the site. Animals get attracted to the site as the waste is being dumped without segregating them as food waste and non-biodegradable waste,” said a Forest Department official who added that the issue has been brought to the attention of the District Collector.

Frequent incidents of fire at the dump yard is also posing a threat to the nearby forest.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / habitat (conservation) / conservation / nature and wildlife / wildlife / forests / waste / waste management and pollution control / waste management

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.