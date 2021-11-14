Elephants damage three shops near Valparai

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 23:43 IST

A herd of elephants damaged three shops, including a ration shop, near Valparai on Saturday night. The elephants pulled out eatables and raw rice and damaged the front portion of the shops.

Forest Department officials said a herd of eight elephants strayed into human habitations at Sheikalmudi on Saturday night. According to Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan, the elephants damaged a ration shop, a grocery store and a small store. Rice stored at the ration shop for distribution to card holders was eaten by the elephants.

The frontline staff of the Department reached the spot and drove away the elephants. The herd moved from the area and damaged the bungalow of a private estate’s manager.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Manikandan said the Department was making all arrangements to provide compensation for the damages caused by the elephants. Following frequent incidents of elephants raiding shops, the Department had intensified night patrols in Valparai and Manambolly forest ranges of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

According to the frontline staff, raiding of shops by elephants continues in the hill station despite routine patrols.

They said the elephants damaged shops mainly in search of rice, fruits, vegetables and other soft foods.