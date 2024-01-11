GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephants damage Forest Department vehicle in Gudalur forest division

January 11, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Forest Department vehicle used to mitigate negative human-animal interactions in Gudalur forest division was damaged by wild elephants during an operation to drive away the animals from a human settlement in Nadugani forest range on Wednesday.

Officials said that the vehicle, carrying personnel to Puliyamparai, was damaged by elephants that were being chased away by forest staff. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by either forest staff or the elephants during the interaction.

In another incident, a 4-6 month old leopard cub was found dead in the Pandalur forest on Tuesday, and a postmortem was conducted on the carcass on Wednesday. Officials said that the leopard had been killed by another carnivore in the area. The carcass was destroyed after the completion of the postmortem.  

