GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephants damage two houses near Coimbatore in less than two weeks

With the annual migration season of elephants nearing its peak, the Coimbatore Forest Division is witnessing large-scale movement of the animals; Forest Department staff said they were diverting personnel to vulnerable spots along elephant corridors

December 19, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The house damaged by wild elephants in Dhaliyur in Pannimadai village in Coimbatore district early on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The house damaged by wild elephants in Dhaliyur in Pannimadai village in Coimbatore district early on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Wild elephants have damaged one more house in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district. Three elephants, including a calf, damaged the house of C. Nagarajan (70) in Dhaliyur, Pannimadai village in the valley, early on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The elephants entered a maize field adjacent to the house at around 1.45 a.m. They then approached the house around 2.45 a.m. before damaging the roof of a cow shed nearby.

ALSO READ
Dairy farmers at Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore live in fear as wild elephants develop a taste for cattle feed

“The elephants damaged the main door and a window. My parents, aunt and I were inside the house when the incident took place,” said N. Sudharshan, son of Mr. Nagarajan. According to him, he had alerted field staff of the Forest Department when the elephants entered the field. Had the staff come swiftly, the damage to the house could have been prevented, he said.

This is the second instance of wild elephants damaging houses in search of food in the valley in the recent past. On December 8, elephants pulled out a large window of a house at Thippanur and sneaked inside. The inmates had locked themselves inside a room.

ALSO READ
Forest Department deploys additional night patrol staff to drive out wild elephants entering villages in Coimbatore

With the annual migration season of elephants nearing its peak, the Coimbatore Forest Division is witnessing large-scale movement of the large herbivore. The division is located in the centre of the migration path between the Nilambur - Silent Valley – Coimbatore population range and the Brahmagiri – Nilgiris – Eastern Ghats elephant population range. Besides damaging crops, incidents of pachyderms damaging grocery stores and ration shops have also been reported.

Forest Department officials said that staff from forest ranges with low incidents of elephants entering human habitations are being diverted to ranges where crop and property damage is reported frequently.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / forests / agriculture / arable farming / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.