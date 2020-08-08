Elephant tusks seized in Tiruchengode, two held

NAMAKKAL

08 August 2020 21:44 IST

Two persons were arrested on charges of possessing elephant tusks at Tiruchengode here on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, Forest officials arrested Sathish Kumar and Vijay Kumar and seized a pair of tusk from their residence. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act for illegal possession of wildlife article and attempt to sell trophies of scheduled animals.

District Forest Officer R. Kanchana said the 70-cm-long tusks weighed 2.5 kg and they must have been removed from an elephant aged 15 to 17. The accused were in possession of the tusks for over six months and were trying to sell it, she said. Further investigation is on.