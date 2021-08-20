Elephant tusks seized in Salem, four arrested

Salem

20 August 2021 23:54 IST

‘Inquiry indicates a network of poaching and illegal trade of tusks in 15 districts in Tamil Nadu’

Forest officials on Friday arrested four persons near Mettur on charges of smuggling and selling a pair of elephant tusks in Vazhapadi forest range.

Shekar Kumar Niraj, Chief Wildlife Warden, said in a release that based on intelligence received from TRAFFIC India, a special team was formed under District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh and Assistant Conservator of Forests Senthil Kumar to inquire regarding illegal poaching and trade of elephant tusks recently.

The investigation team reached Salem on Friday following information regarding presence of smuggled tusks at Vazhapadi forest range.

The Forest officials posed themselves as buyers and arrested four persons and seized a pair of tusks from the offenders.

The Chief Wildlife Warden said that the inquiry indicated a network of poaching and illegal trade of tusks in at least 15 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Dr.Niraj said that in black wildlife market, elephant tusks and products made of them are being quoted at multi million rupees. In the past fortnight, 10 persons have been arrested in relation with elephant ivory cases from various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Based on reports regarding large scale poaching and ivory smuggling between 2012-2019 in the divisions of Sathyamanglam tiger reserve and Erode division, Meghamalai wildlife division in Theni, Krishnagiri district and in Coimbatore division, CBI has also been investigating regarding large scale elephant poaching cases and linkages from Tamil Nadu to National and International buyers.