Elephant tramples man to death

A 67-year-old farmer was reportedly trampled to death by an elephant in Denkanikottai here on Thursday. The victim, Basavappa of Kudiyur village, had left home to graze his livestock on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, he had not returned home. On Thursday morning, the family went in search of Basavappa and found his body at Kallupallipeetu in Marandalli forest. The Forest Department was alerted and a team led by Denkanikottai forest ranger Sukumar inspected the spot. The body was sent for autopsy. Later, based on preliminary inquiry, the department issued ₹ 50,000 as the initial solatium to the victim’s family. The Denkanikottai police have registered a case.