Elephant tramples man to death in Jawalagiri range

Published - July 18, 2024 05:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old farmer was killed by an elephant near Jawalagiri forest range here on Thursday.

The victim, D. Paramesh of Pansumandoddi village in Jawalagiri, was going to his farm near Jawalagiri reserve forest, when he was reportedly trampled by an elephant.

District WildLife Warden K.Karthikeyani said that an immediate relief of ₹50,000

was given to the family.

An official source told The Hindu the elephants were chased back into the forest and the forest team had diverted their attention to another area, where three elephants were on the move. “This one elephant had somehow crossed over the fence and returned. We have formed three WatsApp groups, where messages are constantly shared and all village notables are part of the groups. We warn public not to step out before dawn or under misty conditions. It was raining through out the night and the daybreak was misty. Public should pay heed to our warning,” said the source.

The remaining ₹9.50 lakh of the total ₹10 lakh compensation would be disbursed through bank account, upon receipt of legal documents, said the official source.

