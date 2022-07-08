Elephant tracking team enters forest area in Talavadi to track single-tusker

A 10-member elephant tracking team entered the forest area in Talavadi Range to track the movement of a single-tusker that killed a farmer two days ago at Dharmapuram. Based on their study, a strategy would be worked out to chase the elephant deep into the forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Friday.

S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, said that the team comprising personnel from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and STR would track the tusker movement inside the forest and study other factors till evening after which they would return. The team was asked to maintain caution as other elephants would also be moving inside the forest. “Based on their study, Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR would discussions with S. Sathasivam, wildlife veterinarian of STR, World WildLife Fund (WWF) co-coordinator N. Krishnakumar, and a strategy would be adopted after which the operation with two Kumkis would commence”, he added.

While Kumki Chinnathambi arrived from ATR on Thursday, Kumki Rajavardhan arrived at the early hours of Friday along with mahout.

Meanwhile, Kannaiyan Subramaniyam, convener of Talavadi Farmers’ Association, wanted the trouble making elephant to be captured and relocated. He said that the elephant lost its wild characteristics and has become a habitual crop rider, besides destroying vehicles and houses. “Many farmers narrowly escaped from the elephant and a permanent solution would be to capture it and relocate or train as a Kumki”, he added. The farmer said that driving the elephant to the wild will be of no solution to the problem as it would venture out of the forest after a brief period.