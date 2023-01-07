ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant that entered village in Coimbatore sent back

January 07, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A lone tusker from the forest area that comes under Thadagam reserve forest in the Coimbatore forest range entered an adjoining village during the late hours of Friday.

According to the Forest Department, the tusker came out of the forest areas that fall under the South beat of the Thadagam reserve forest. The elephant was found roaming on the streets near a wedding hall at Kanuvai.

After an alert from the villagers, the department staff rushed to the spot and took steps to drive the elephant back to the reserve forest. Later, the elephant was sent back to the forest.

The elephant again came out of the forest on Saturday morning. A video of the elephant roaming on the street went viral on social media platforms.

Anti-depredation and anti-poaching watchers, who were already on the patrol nearby swiftly acted and sent the elephant back to the forest. The department also stepped up vigil around the area.

