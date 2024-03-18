ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant strayed into villages in Coimbatore driven back to forest

March 18, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant that created panic in villages near Coimbatore on Sunday was driven back to forest on Monday morning after 24 hours-long efforts.

Forest Department staff were closely monitoring the movement of the male elephant that strayed from Madukkarai forest range limits to villages in and around Perur on Sunday morning.

A 65-year-old man was injured in the attack of the elephant as it was moving through a populated area. The staff continued to drive the elephant on Sunday night and managed to chase it towards the limits of the Coimbatore forest range.

According to the Department, the elephant was sent back to a forest area, namely Yaanai Madavu falling under Maruthamalai beat of the Coimbatore range around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The staff were instructed to continue surveillance along the forest fringes to prevent the tusker from further entering human habitations on Monday night.

On March 13, three persons suffered injuries in the attack of the same tusker at Karadimadai village.

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / forests

