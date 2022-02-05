Elephant shot dead in Anchetty, two poachers arrested

A tusker found dead two days ago in Anchetty forest range was shot dead, the Forest Department’s autopsy has concluded. The autopsy on the elephant had revealed a country bullet embedded in the elephant’s head. The tusker aged about 18 years was shot dead by poachers., two of whom were arrested. One accused is absconding.

The tusker was found dead with injuries on February 2 by a forest patrol team in Anchetty forest range. The carcass, however, was found with its tusks intact.The autopsy by the forest veterinarian revealed an alloy bullet embedded in the elephant’s head, according to a Forest department release by K. Karthikeyani, District Forest Officer, Hosur division.

The forest department rounded up two persons, Muthu(35) of Erumuthanapalli village and Kaliapam (28) of Ezhumalayanthotti village. According to the forest department, upon interrogation the duo revealed that they along with another accused were inside the reserve forest to hunt rabbits.Confronted by the elephant, the men shot it down. The forest officials seized the rifle and some explosives from the accused. A hunt is on for their accomplice.