An official said an elephant-proof trench would be dug around the centre, leaving adequate space for the approach way. This would act as a first barrier to wild elephants. Hanging solar fence would be erected as a second barrier, said the official.

The Department has plans to shift nine captive elephants from the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi to the Chadivayal facility, after the completion of works.

Along with the Chadivayal facility, the Chief Minister also launched works of a rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre for wildlife at Pethikuttai in Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Division on March 13.

