Elephant pulls overhead electricity line down, gets electrocuted, in Krishnagiri district

February 13, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - HOSUR

A male elephant was electrocuted in Velakalahalli village near Melkadu in the Rayakottai Forest Range, in Krishnagiri district on Monday.

The elephant was found dead near a private farm. According to Forest Department officials, the elephant had strayed out of the forest to raid crops in the night, when it pulled down an overhead power line. The wires were insulated, and were running to a private farm to power a motor. This was part of a legitimate Tangedco connection, District Forest Officer K. Karthikeyani. An autopsy is being carried out at the site.

Only recently, an elephant was electrocuted due to an illegally-erected farm fence in the Hosur forest division.