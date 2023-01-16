‘Elephant Pongal’ celebrated in Kozhikamuthi camp of Anamalai Tiger Reserve

January 16, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ‘Elephant Pongal’ celebration organised by the Forest Department at the Kozhikamuthi camp of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) brought festive mood to the tribal settlement on Monday.

A total of 23 camp elephants were given a special feast during the celebration that was witnessed by ATR authorities, residents of the Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement and tourists.

Deputy Director of Pollachi division of ATR, Bhargava Teja took the lead in the celebration that started with a puja in the morning. The elephants were given showers and decorated with garlands by their mahouts and cavadis (assistants). The elephants bowed before the idol of lord Vinayaga after which women from the tribal settlement prepared pongal.

In addition to the routine breakfast of kali (made of boiled finger millet flour), boiled rice, salt, jaggery, coconut and pieces of sugar cane, the elephants were given sweet pongal, apple, pineapple, banana, pomegranate and watermelon.

M. Sundaravadivel, range officer, Ulandy, said that three kumkis of the camp —Kaleem, Kapildev and Muthu— were not present for the celebration as they were taken to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve for an operation to capture a wild elephant.

Tourists who visited the camp took part in the celebration and took photographs and videos of the special feast.