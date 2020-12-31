Elephant kills tea estate worker in Valparai

A woman working in a tea estate within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Valparai was killed by an elephant on Wednesday.

Forest Department officials said Jaya (56) was attacked by a tusker from the reserve forest adjacent to the estate. She sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Her body was found around 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the estate premises, the officials said.

The Forest Department sent her body for autopsy and provided ₹50,000 to the deceased’s kin as immediate relief, out of the ₹ 4 lakh solatium given by the State government. The Valparai police registered a case.

Officials said this was the first death due to an elephant attack within ATR limits this year. This was second death in Coimbatore district in three days. A 65-year-old man was killed by an elephant on Maruthamalai Road in Coimbatore on Monday.