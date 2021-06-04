CoimbatoreCoimbatore 04 June 2021 22:01 IST
Elephant kills man
An elderly man working as a security guard was killed by a wild elephant near a private estate within Valparai Forest Range in the early hours of Friday.
According to a release from the Forest Department, A. Manikkam (60) was on night duty when he was attacked by the elephant, leading to his death on the spot. The officials handed over ₹50,000 to the deceased’s kin as immediate relief, the release said.
