Elephant kills man

Coimbatore

04 June 2021 22:01 IST

An elderly man working as a security guard was killed by a wild elephant near a private estate within Valparai Forest Range in the early hours of Friday.

According to a release from the Forest Department, A. Manikkam (60) was on night duty when he was attacked by the elephant, leading to his death on the spot. The officials handed over ₹50,000 to the deceased’s kin as immediate relief, the release said.

