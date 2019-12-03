Elephant kills mahout in Kurumbapatti Zoo

An elephant at Kurumbapatti zoological park killed its mahout on Monday evening. A team of veterinarians offered mild sedation to the animal and recovered the body.

Around 5.20 p.m. , while wildlife veterinarian Prakasham was conducting regular checks on the elephant Andal, the elephant turned unruly and attacked him. The mahout got killed while trying to control the animal, forest officials said.

The deceased mahout was identified as M. Kaliyappan from Pollachi. According officials, the elephant was ailing and process was initiated to transfer it to Trichy for rehabilitation.

District Forest Officer A.Periasamy and other senior forest officials reached the zoo. A team of veterinarians tranquillised the animal and recovered the body. Senior police and revenue officials also reached the spot.

The elephant Andal is 65-years-old and it was brought from Alagar Temple in Madurai in 2009 to Kurumbapatti Zoo following High Court directions for treating different ailments.

The elephant has already killed a daily wager at the zoo in 2013, and three devotees while it was in Madurai temple, Mr. Periasamy said.

He added that the body would be sent to Salem government hospital for autopsy. Mr. Periasamy said that Pazhani, the ‘Kavadi’ of the elephant had gone to his native and he has been called back. He added that necessary steps would be taken to offer necessary compensation for Kaliyappan’s family and they would speed up the process to transfer the animal.

Mr. Periasamy said that mild sedation has been given to the animal and it is expected to recover by a day.