October 03, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than two years after its construction began, an elephant interpretation centre of the Forest Department near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district is yet to be inaugurated due to lack of facilities for visitors and issues related to funding.

The interpretation centre, namely ‘Vezham’, inside the timber depot of the Department at Odanthurai on Mettupalayam - Kotagiri Road lacks parking space and facilities such as toilets.

Nature enthusiasts and forest officials are apprehensive about the place chosen for the centre as it is situated in an area witnessing frequent elephant movement between reserve forest areas of Mettupalayam and Sirumugai ranges. They added that an elephant entered the campus and damaged some installations made for the centre.

Sources with the Department said that the money spent for the project came under scrutiny following allegations of diversion of other funds.

Works for the interpretation centre started in April 2021 and majority of the installations and paintings were completed within a few months. The Department included installations, paintings and specimens related to elephants, aimed at educating visitors about pachyderms, their role in the protection of the forest and ecology. References to elephants in literature and culture were also featured. The park outside the centre has life-size installations of elephants.

The officials who conceived the project expected that the centre would generate income for conservation activities of the department from the entry fee.

A senior official, who did not want to be named, said the interpretation centre would be viable only if facilities such as ample parking space, toilets and cafeteria are added to attract visitors. The official added that a final call in the matter would be taken by the higher-ups.

