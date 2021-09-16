Elephant interpretation centre nearing completion

An installation at ‘Vezham’ elephant interpretation centre at Mettupalayam.

16 September 2021 00:08 IST

The elephant interpretation centre of the Forest Department at Mettupalayam is nearing completion.

Forest officials said that the works for the interpretation centre was almost completed. Some of the artworks on the park attached to the centre were under way.

The interpretation centre titled ‘Vezham’, is coming up on the Forest Department’s timber depot campus on Kotagiri Road, around 2 km from Mettupalayam town.

The centre is packed with installations and paintings on elephants which are easy to grasp for children and adults. References of elephants in literature and photographs of elephants from the region also decorate the interpretation centre.

Coimbatore Forest Division has roped in an artist who has worked on similar interpretations centres for the Forest Department in Kerala for a majority of the works, officials said.

The artist also made life-size installations of elephants in the park attached to the interpretation centre, they said.

A senior official of the Forest Department said that the centre and a tribal interpretation centre coming up at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve are two of the major projects aimed at taking knowledge on wildlife and the rich heritage of forest dwelling tribal communities to the general public.