Elephant injured in road accident dies

Hosur

17 January 2021 22:04 IST

An 40-year-old male elephant that was injured in a road accident at Hosur died during the late hours of Saturday. According to the Forest department officials, the elephant suffered severe internal injuries.

The wild tusker was injured while crossing Hosur-Krishnagiri highway near Sanamavu forest range on Friday night. According to officials, the elephant was hit by a Chennai-bound container truck from Bengaluru. Forest department officials have registered a case against the truck driver Solaimuthu from Thoothukudi under Wildlife Protection Act and he has been arrested.

The elephant was undergoing treatment at Aiyyur forest camp and a wildlife SOS team from Karnataka attended to the elephant.

District Forest Officer S. Prabhu said that the animal suffered from severe internal injury due to the vehicle accident. The SOS team found a fracture in the right hind foot of the animal.

Mr. Prabhu said that in post-mortem, it was found that the elephant suffered a bladder blast and a blood clot in liver due to the accident. He said that they are planning to introduce speed control measures in the area and would be writing to NHAI on the same. The elephant was buried at Denkanikottai forest range itself.