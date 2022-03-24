Elephant injured in country bomb explosion dies

Forest Department staff and the forest veterinary officer with the elephant on Thursday.

A wild elephant that was found injured in Boluvampatty forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division, after biting a country-made bomb, suspected to have been placed by poachers, died on Thursday.

The female elephant aged between eight and 10 died even as veterinarians were trying to revive it from Wednesday morning.

The post-mortem examination of the carcass revealed that an explosion of a country-made explosive, which poachers use to hunt wild animals, had severed its tongue and broken the left lower jaw.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, who autopsied the animal, along with veterinary assistant surgeon Karthikeyan from Narasipuram Government veterinary dispensary, said the elephant’s stomach was empty as it could not consume fodder or water due to the injured mouth.

“The animal could have been injured three weeks ago. Samples have been collected for histopathological examination and DNA profiling. A piece of tongue has also been collected for a detailed examination,” said Dr. Sukumar.

Special teams conducted searches in villages adjoining the forest area to check the presence of country-made bombs, locally known as avittukai. Forest Department’s sniffer dog ‘Valavan’ was employed for the searches carried out in villages adjoining forest boundaries. However, the search teams could not trace any crude bomb or illegal weapons.

Forest Department staff suspect that the crude bomb that exploded in the mouth of the female elephant could have been stuffed inside a fruit. To trap wild boar, the main target of poachers, the bomb in the size of an egg is wrapped with meat waste, said an official who has seized the explosive from poachers in the past.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said a case of wildlife offence has been registered to investigate the death of the elephant and a preliminary report was submitted before a court.