Elephant herd resists attempt by Forest Department to chase it into the wild in Coimbatore

November 16, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Teams of Forest Department officials on Thursday attempted to chase into the wild a recalcitrant herd of elephants that had stayed put in the green patches of Kuppanur village on the forest fringes.

The herd that was chased earlier this week from the area after it had rampaged a public distribution system outlet had returned to the foothills of the Western ghats, raiding crops in Thondamuthur and Narasipuram villages.

The elephants had reportedly resisted the second attempt by the forest personnel to chase them away and had continued to camp at Kuppanur village, much to the chagrin of the residents dependent on agriculture for livelihood.

The farmers complained that they had been forced to suffer heavy losses due to the continuous damages caused to the crops by the elephants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.